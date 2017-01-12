China sets up first national online film and video critics committee

To handle the increasing challenges and criticisms from the Internet, China’s first national online film and video critics committee was established in Beijing Wednesday, just weeks after a controversy over the negative ratings some films were given on movie review websites.



Administered by the China Film Critics Association (CFCA), an organization under the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television, the newly established committee gathered 19 cultural experts and movie critics as its members with the aim to change the chaotic film reviewing situation in China.



Zhang Yiwu, a professor of culture from Peking University, serves as chairman, and Zhang Wei, deputy chairman of the CFCA, as director general. The committee also published seven conventions as their guidance, including “telling the truth,” “respecting consumers’ choice,” “adherence to serious criticism, no flattering,” “opposing cyber-bullying, avoiding abusive language to attack film makers.”



Last month, several films, including The Great Wall, directed by famous director Zhang Yimou and staring Matt Damon, was poorly received in China. Moviegoers heaped scorn on the movie, posting negative reviews on media site douban.com and ticketing platform Maoyan.



Several domestic media outlets then published a series of articles blaming film critics for purposefully giving the film bad notices, which in return, triggered an even bigger retort from ordinary moviegoers.



Meanwhile, some experts and moviegoers expressed their concerns over the committee’s future function.



Chen Changye, a committee member, told the Global Times on Wednesday that “there will definitely be criticism for films based on facts and the sincere feelings of critics.”



He added that the establishment of the organization is not about “demolishing criticism” but to direct the nation’s film reviewing system into a better environment.

