China issues first Asia-Pacific white paper days before Trump inauguration

China elaborated its stance and principles for international relations in the Asia-Pacific region in its first white paper on policies for Asia-Pacific security, issued on Wednesday.



No country should dictate over international and regional rules, nor should anyone infringe on others' legitimate interest in the name of upholding law enforcement, the white paper states.



As the document was released by the State Council Information Office less than 10 days before US President-elect Donald Trump takes office, experts said that the elucidation of China's stance on issues of regional concern sends a message to the new president.



The white paper, called "China's Policies on Asia-Pacific Security Cooperation," outlines China's conception of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, explaining the Chinese approach to achieving peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific.



China will work with the new US administration on Asia-Pacific affairs to preserve peace, stability and prosperity in the region, Vice Foreign Minister Liu Zhenmin said at a news conference on the white paper.



The document said the country will build a strong national defense force that is commensurate with China's international standing, and at the same time will increase military exchanges and cooperation, which will support peace and stability in the region.



These systematic policies urge the US president-elect to acknowledge China's present status in the Asia-Pacific region, and provide him with a reference when outlining his own strategy for the region, Su Hao, director of the Center for Strategic and Conflict Management at China Foreign Affairs University, told the Global Times.



The US provoked disputes around China in recent years to advance its "rebalance" to the Asia-Pacific policy, "thus, the next five years is crucial for restructuring the security rules in the region," said Li Haidong, professor with the Institute of International Relations of China Foreign Affairs University.



The white paper reiterates China's stance to pursue partnerships rather than alliances with all countries, and says countries in the region should work toward a new dialogue mechanism instead of confrontation.



Noting the role that major countries in the region play in maintaining peace and development, the white paper urges big countries to reject the a Cold War mentality.



"Small- and medium-sized countries need not and should not take sides in disputes among big countries," the white paper said.



Su said that the white paper also aims to inform neighboring countries of China's "security logic" that accords with the region's interests.



Rule-setting







China supports the creation of international and regional rules through discussion with all countries concerned rather than them being dictated by any particular country, the white paper states.



Rules of individual countries should not become "international rules," and countries should not violate legitimate rights and interests of others under the pretext of rule of law.



The rule-setting principle China stresses is fair and reasonable, which safeguards the interests of countries in the region, instead of outsiders, Li said. "Some small- and medium-sized countries uphold US hegemony over the Asia-Pacific region, but in fact, it comes at the cost of their own interests."



"Although Trump vowed to attach great importance to the domestic economy, his national security and intelligence team is inclined to uphold US hegemony. Therefore, it remains to be seen whether Trump will continue the US position on the Asia-Pacific, which is a closed mechanism of US-led allies to contain China, or if he will change toward multilateral cooperation," Li said.



China remains committed to resolving disputes peacefully through negotiation and consultation and upholding peace and stability as well as freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea, the white paper says.



It says China and Southeast Asian countries continue to maintain dialogue on the South China Sea issue, strengthening pragmatic maritime cooperation and steadily advancing consultations on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea.



But the country will make the "necessary response" to provocative actions that infringe on its territorial sovereignty, maritime rights and interests, or behavior that undermines peace and stability in the South China Sea.



China calls for discretion by the US and South Korea in the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Air Defense anti-ballistic missile system in the latter, which is detrimental to stability, mutual trust and interests of China and other countries.



"China strongly urges the US and the Republic of Korea to stop this process," the white paper says.



Xinhua contributed to this story