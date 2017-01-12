India's FM asks Amazon to apologize over flag insult, threatens visa cancelation

India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj Wednesday asked e-commerce giant Amazon to apologize for their alleged insult to Indian flag, and threatened that visas granted to their officials would be cancelled.



Swaraj's reprimand came after Amazon in Canada was found selling doormats depicting the India's national flag.



"Amazon must tender unconditional apology. They must withdraw all products insulting our national flag immediately," Swaraj wrote on twitter.



The minister has warned Amazon that it will not grant visas to its officials and would cancel the previously issued ones, if it failed to act on it.



An Indian twitter user Atul Bhobe alerted Swaraj after posting a snapshot from Amazon Canada, which showed doormats featuring India's national flag on sale on its website.



The foreign minister has instructed the Indian High Commission in Canada to take up the matter with Amazon.



Amazon is an American electronic commerce and cloud computing company known as one of the largest internet-based retailer in the world.

