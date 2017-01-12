China's top legislature vows deepening anti-graft fight

The leading Party group of China's National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee and NPC Party organizations at various levels will deepen the clean governance drive and anti-graft fight, according to an official statement Wednesday.
The statement summarized the key consensus reached at a meeting held by the leading Party group of the NPC Standing Committee on Monday. Attendees of the meeting studied key documents of the seventh plenary session of the 18th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.
The NPC Standing Committee vowed to resolutely uphold the authority of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping
as the core, and to ensure major policies and decisions of the CPC Central Committee will be implemented by the NPC and its Standing Committee.
Promoting legislation for the country's reform of its supervision system will be the top priority on the NPC Standing Committee's work agenda, the statement said, adding the organ should also properly manage the election of deputies to the 13th NPC and ensure there is no fraud or vote-rigging.
"Socialist democracy and rule of law tolerate no harm in any form," according to the statement. Zhang Dejiang
, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.