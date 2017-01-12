Trump says he thinks Russia behind election hacking

US President-elect Donald Trump said on Wednesday "I think it was Russia" behind the cyberattacks targetting the 2016 US presidential election.



During his first press conference since winning the election in November, Trump denied an intelligence report leaked to the US media that he had been purportedly caught in a compromising position in Russia, calling it "fake news" and "phony stuff."



He also attacked US intelligence agencies over the leak of the information.



"I think it's a disgrace that information would be let out. I saw the information, I read the information outside of that meeting," said Trump, referring to a classified meeting with leaders of US intelligence community on Friday on alleged Russia cyberattacks.