Trump turns over company to sons, slams intelligence agencies

US President-elect Donald Trump held the first news conference Wednesday since his election.



Trump said he will relinquish control of his company and his two adult sons will run the Trump Organization without consulting him in a bid to avoid conflicts of interest.



Trump responded to suggestions that US intelligence agencies leaked unsubstantiated reports to the media about his relationship with Russia, calling it "disgraceful," according to Associated Press.



He said it would be an "asset, not a liability" if he gets along with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but admitted it was not a given that the pair would be allies, reported AFP.



For the first time Trump said he believes Russia hacked the Democratic party and the campaign of his opponent Hillary Clinton.



"I think it was Russia, but I think we also get hacked by other countries and other people," Trump said.