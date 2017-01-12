Cute baby giant pandas in SW China's Sichuan

Photo taken on Jan. 11, 2017 shows a staff member and a baby giant panda at the Ya'an Bifeng Gorge base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in southwest China's Sichuan Province. Eight baby giant pandas born in 2016 were taken out for photos at the Ya'an Bifeng Gorge base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda here Wednesday. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)