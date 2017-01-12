Ancient Buddha found as water level of reservoir lowers in E China
Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/1/12 8:31:39
A Buddha head emerges from the water at the Hongmen reservoir in Nancheng county, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 8, 2017. As the water level of the Hongmen reservoir lowered in the end of 2016, some historical relics, including a Buddha head believed to be from the Ming Dynasty, were found in Nancheng county. Archaeology work is underway. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)
