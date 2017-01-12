Photovoltaic generation project above fishery waters put into operation

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 11, 2017 shows the photovoltaic generation project in Zhouxiang and Changhe reservoirs in Cixi, east China's Zhejiang Province. China's largest photovoltaic generation project installed above the fishery waters was put into operation in Cixi on Wednesday. The project, with total investment of 1.8 billion yuan (about 260 million US dollars), is expected to generate 220 million kwh of electricity per year. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)