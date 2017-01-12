Art teacher and her traditional leaf carving works

A student shows the leaf carving work "Rooster" of Liu Ping, an art teacher of Qingdao Experimental Primary School, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 11, 2017. Liu loves this type of art and spends her spare time on creating various works inspired by traditional papercutting. (Xinhua/Wang Haibin)

Students show the leaf carving works "Rooster" of Liu Ping, an art teacher of Qingdao Experimental Primary School, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 11, 2017. Liu loves this type of art and spends her spare time on creating various works inspired by traditional papercutting. (Xinhua/Wang Haibin)

Photo taken on Jan. 11, 2017 shows the leaf carving work "Kiss from Spring" of Liu Ping, an art teacher of Qingdao Experimental Primary School, east China's Shandong Province. Liu loves this type of art and spends her spare time on creating various works inspired by traditional papercutting. (Xinhua/Wang Haibin)

Photo taken on Nov. 18, 2016 shows the leaf carving work "Rooster" of Liu Ping, an art teacher of Qingdao Experimental Primary School, east China's Shandong Province. Liu loves this type of art and spends her spare time on creating various works inspired by traditional papercutting. (Xinhua/Wang Haibin)

Photo taken on Nov. 21, 2016 shows the leaf carving work "Rooster" of Liu Ping, an art teacher of Qingdao Experimental Primary School, east China's Shandong Province. Liu loves this type of art and spends her spare time on creating various works inspired by traditional papercutting. (Xinhua/Wang Haibin)