Red lanterns popular throughout the world

Workers from Kaiming Lantern Factory make lanterns at Luyang Industrial Park in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 11, 2017. Taking orders from home and abroad, Kaiming produces more than 3,000 lanterns per day and becomes one of the world's major lantern manufacturers. Producing processes of traditional Chinese lanterns cannot be fully mechanized and require manual work. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

A worker from Kaiming Lantern Factory arranges lantern cloths at Luyang Industrial Park in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 11, 2017. Taking orders from home and abroad, Kaiming produces more than 3,000 lanterns per day and becomes one of the world's major lantern manufacturers. Producing processes of traditional Chinese lanterns cannot be fully mechanized and require manual work. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

A worker from Kaiming Lantern Factory cuts lantern cloth at Luyang Industrial Park in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 11, 2017. Taking orders from home and abroad, Kaiming produces more than 3,000 lanterns per day and becomes one of the world's major lantern manufacturers. Producing processes of traditional Chinese lanterns cannot be fully mechanized and require manual work. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

Workers from Kaiming Lantern Factory make lanterns at Luyang Industrial Park in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 11, 2017. Taking orders from home and abroad, Kaiming produces more than 3,000 lanterns per day and becomes one of the world's major lantern manufacturers. Producing processes of traditional Chinese lanterns cannot be fully mechanized and require manual work. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

A worker from Kaiming Lantern Factory organizes semi-finished lanterns at Luyang Industrial Park in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 11, 2017. Taking orders from home and abroad, Kaiming produces more than 3,000 lanterns per day and becomes one of the world's major lantern manufacturers. Producing processes of traditional Chinese lanterns cannot be fully mechanized and require manual work. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

Workers from Kaiming Lantern Factory stamp golden patterns on lantern cloths at Luyang Industrial Park in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 11, 2017. Taking orders from home and abroad, Kaiming produces more than 3,000 lanterns per day and becomes one of the world's major lantern manufacturers. Producing processes of traditional Chinese lanterns cannot be fully mechanized and require manual work. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)