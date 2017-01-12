28 killed, over 60 injured in Kabul's two suicide bombings
Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/1/12 8:51:52
Photo taken on Jan. 11, 2017 shows the wall damaged in blasts in Kabul, Afghanistan. In Kabul's two suicide bombings on Tuesday for which Taliban militants have claimed responsibility, 28 people including 24 civilians and four police personnel had been killed and more than 60 others sustained injuries, the Interior Ministry confirmed in a statement released here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Dai He)
