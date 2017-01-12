Shanghai Disney braces for Chinese New Year holiday

As the Chinese New Year approaches, Shanghai Disney said Wednesday it has started bracing for its first-ever Lunar New Year with spectacular entertainment programs for visitors.



In honor of the holiday for the Year of the Rooster, the resort is presenting a spectacular series of entertainment programs, seasonal food and beverage offerings, lucky bags and holiday-themed shopping experiences, it said.



The Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, falls on Jan. 28. Chinese have a weeklong holiday for the most important festival of the year.



Throughout the Spring Festival season, the highlight in Shanghai Disneyland will be the nightly program, "Ignite the Dream: A Nighttime Spectacular of Magic and Light" followed by a special event featuring new year wishes from tourists.



Shanghai Disneyland received 4 million visitors in its first four months of operation since mid-June last year.

