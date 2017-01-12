Taiwan to end nuclear power before 2025

Taiwan will shut down all its nuclear power generation facilities ahead of 2025 in an attempt to build a "non-nuclear home," according to a revised document on electricity.



Authorities should work out plans to actively promote the proper disposal of low-level radioactive waste, said the revised document approved by the island's legislative body on Wednesday.



The document focuses on promotion of renewable energy, allowing the green energy suppliers to directly sell electricity to consumers.

