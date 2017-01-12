Iran can meet Europe's electricity needs: official

Iran can export electricity to the European Union (EU) countries to meet their power demands, Iranian Deputy Energy Minister Alireza Daemi said here on Wednesday.



Iran has high potentials to develop its wind and solar renewable energies as "three fourths of Iran's geography is located in the Central Plateau with high level of solar radiation which gives great potential to the country in the field of renewable energies," Daemi was quoted as saying by semi-official Fars news agency.



"Iran is turning to renewable energy forms in order to avoid the side effects of generating power in traditional ways," he said.



Besides, Iran ranks first in terms of producing electricity in the region and "possesses the highest capacity to supply the EU with their electricity demands," he added.



Reportedly, Iran has 300 sunny days in a year. Approximately 70 percent of the Iranian soil is capable of exploiting solar energy.

