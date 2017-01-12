Oscar: Chinese Super League can be among world's best

Shanghai SIPG's new Brazilian signing Oscar believes the Chinese Super League could soon rival the best competitions in Europe.



Oscar joined a growing list of high-profile players to move to China last month when he signed with Shanghai SIPG from Chelsea for a reported 74 million US dollars.



"I don't think it is a step down," Oscar told reporters in Doha, where Shanghai SIPG are currently on tour.



"I think in China they are making a great project for me and all the good players that are coming to the league. I am pretty sure that in the future the Chinese league will be one of the best leagues in the world."



Oscar's transfer was followed days later by Shanghai Shenhua's signing of Argentina striker Carlos Tevez for a reported 90 million US dollars.



Others to join Chinese clubs in recent times are Paulinho (Guangzhou Evergrande), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan), Demba Ba (Shanghai Shenhua) and Ezequiel Lavezzi (Hebei China Fortune).



Oscar is said to be earning a weekly salary of almost 500,000 US dollars while Tevez's wage is reportedly 760,000 US dollar a week.



"This happens with every player, if it wasn't for money I wouldn't leave Brazil," Oscar said.



"When you go to Europe you go because of the money and because of the good clubs also, and in Shanghai the project is to be one of the best leagues.



"Of course it was also good for me and my family and for everyone involved in the transfer."



The 25-year-old added that he agreed to the move almost immediately.



"It didn't take long, everybody accepted it was a good deal for all sides, so it was a quick deal," he said.



Oscar is confident of adding to his 47 Brazil caps, citing Paulinho and Renato Augusto as China-based players that are currently in the Selecao's starting eleven.



"I don't think that will be a problem, if I am playing good for my team I will be in the national team without a problem," he said.

