Elaine Chao testifies during confirmation hearing for transportation chief

Elaine Chao testifies before the US Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee during the confirmation hearing on her nomination to be Secretary of Transportation at Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., the United States, on Jan. 11, 2017. Trump's nominee to run the US Department of Transportation Elaine Chao had her confirmation hearing on Wednesday. Chao was Deputy Secretary of Transportation under former Republican President George H.W. Bush, and Labor Secretary under George W. Bush. (Xinhua/Bao Dandan)





