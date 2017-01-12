Chinese president's Switzerland trip to have important impact on global economy, governance -- senior diplomat

On Jan. 15-18, Xi will pay a state visit to Switzerland and attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos.



According to his agenda, Xi will also visit the United Nations (UN) headquarters at Geneva, and meet with leaders of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).



Ma Zhaoxu, head of the Chinese mission to the UN at Geneva, told Xinhua that Xi's upcoming visit is of great importance, especially considering the current changes in the world economy and international relations.



Ma said the international financial crisis and its deep impact still exist, and the world economic recovery is weak.



An anti-globalization trend and protectionism, isolationism and populism are on the rise, he said.



"President Xi's speech will help the international community find the direction to move forward as well as solutions to the world's tough challenges such as terrorism, refugee problems and climate change and other issues of widespread concern," he said.



During the WEF annual meeting for 2017, Xi will deliver an important speech that is expected to fully explain his views on the world economic situation, and China's insight and proposals to deal with the world's most important issues.



The WEF annual meeting in Davos remains the most creative force for engaging the world's top leaders in collaborative activities to shape global, regional and industrial agendas at the beginning of each year. The theme of the 2017 annual meeting is "Responsive and Responsible Leadership."



As an important member of the international community, China has been a strong advocate of multilateralism, firmly supporting the UN's central role in international affairs and advancing international cooperation. In today's world, multilateralism with the UN at its core still plays an irreplaceable role, and it is also key to addressing global challenges. "In the past more than 60 years, Geneva has witnessed the growth of China from a bystander of the international system into a participant, builder and even one of the leaders of the international community," Ma said.



"The world today is at a turning point in history. The international balance has undergone profound changes, with emerging markets and a large number of developing countries gaining strength. At the same time, the world faces a lot of severe challenges and unexpected events that often make people confused," Ma said.



He said that under the circumstances, Xi's notion of a community of common destiny for mankind means a clear direction for the world's further development.



This is a message that has been repeated many times, and it reflects China's sincere wish to build a better world together with other countries, Ma said, since China's development and reform are not only tied to the welfare of the Chinese people, but also to the peace and prosperity of the entire world.



Calling for dialogue on the basis of equality and mutual benefits, the concept of a community of common destiny for mankind highlights China's pledge not to develop at the cost of other countries.



Ma said that during his visit, Xi is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech at a high-level meeting focused on building a community of common destiny for mankind, to be held in the UN headquarters at Geneva.



"Xi's speech will further explain the important idea of building a community of common destiny for mankind, and this will have a significant and far-reaching impact on the reform of the global governance system," Ma said.

