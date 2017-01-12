Myanmar to reform state-owned radio, TV

The state-owned Myanmar Radio and Television (MRTV) will be reformed into public service media, Myanmar News Agency quoted Minister of Information U Pe Myint as reporting Thursday.



Plans are being laid down for such transformation, said Pe Myint, calling on MRTV staff to produce high-grade programs.



According to the reform plan, the MRTV will drop its information program ration from 60 percent to 45 percent, increase its entertainment program from 20 percent to 35 percent while keeping 20 percent in education programs unchanged, said U Myint Htwe, MRTV director-general.



Pe Myint said the state-owned media should not be used just for propaganda but for broadcasting true news making the MRTV become a true public service provider.



Myanmar's new government has been carrying out state media reform systematically in a bid to get close touch with the people.



In an earlier interview with Xinhua, U Pe Myint said under the changing situation, state media not only presents the government's view but also listen to the voice of the people.



He said that the previous government has eased some restrictions in the print media, allowing weekly journals and daily newspapers for publication.



The Myanmar government in August 2012 exempted all private publications from scrutiny before publishing, which was a major step of its media reform to ensure more press freedom in the country.

