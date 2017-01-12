Statues of comic-book figures seen in Thailand's Samut Prakan

A man walks past an Iron Man statue at the Wat Tam Ru temple in central Thailand's Samut Prakan Province, Jan. 11, 2017. In order to encourage youngsters to visit Wat Tam Ru and learn Buddhist teachings, the abbot decided to change the temple's outlook by adding elements of modern pop culture. Eventually, the statues of a number of comic-book figures, including Iron Man, Hulk and Superman, have been introduced to this place of worship. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

