Man charged with firearm offense over gun that fires matches he bought as child’s toy

A procuratorate in Central China's Hunan Province filed a lawsuit against a man who bought a "gun" which fires matches on suspicion of possessing an illegal firearm, local news portal voc.com.cn reported Thursday.



The man, surnamed Ye, told police that he bought it for 148 yuan ($21) on Taobao, China's largest online shopping platform, as a toy for his child.



Ye said that he did not realize that the toy, which ignites the match head to fire the stick out of the barrel, could land him in hot water. Ye faces up to one year in prison.



Zhuzhou traffic police found the "gun" in Ye's car on September 12, 2016, according to the voc.com.cn report.



Police later identified the toy as an illegal firearm which uses "gunpowder," using a definition from an internal document on firearm and ammunition identification issued by the Ministry of Public Security in 2010, the report said.



"According to the Criminal Law, possessing any gun that uses gunpowder constitutes the crime of illegally possessing a firearm," Huang Xiaoping, a procurator from the procuratorate of Tianyuan district, Zhuzhou, was quoted as saying by the report.



Huang suggested people should not buy any gun if they cannot tell whether the item is legal or not.



Ye's case follows a series of gun-related convictions that have evoked heated discussion over China's highly strict firearm identification standards.



China defines any gun that is able to fire bullets with a kinetic force of over 1.8 joules per square centimeter, less than it takes to pierce human skin, as an illegal firearm.



A 51-year-old Tianjin woman was given three and a half years in jail when police discovered the guns used at her balloon-shooting stall were powerful enough to meet the definition of a firearm.

Zhao appealed on January 2 to the people's court of Hebei district, Tianjin.

Xu Xin, a professor at the Beijing Institute of Technology's School of Law, who was hired by Zhao Chunhua as her lawyer, told the Global Times on Thursday that the court orally denied their application for a pending trial before the second trial.



