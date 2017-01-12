Xi’an government destroys over 40 fake terracotta warriors, vows to reform tourism industry

The government of Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province destroyed over 40 fake terra cotta warriors and vowed to regulate its tourism industry, following Net users' criticism of the city's "chaotic" industry.

The city's Lintong district government held an urgent meeting on Wednesday to solve the current tourism problems, news site thepaper.cn reported.

The government said it will also try to crack down on unlicensed taxis and tourist guides.



An article, "Xi'an, an interesting city, where both tourist spots and liars are interesting," went viral since a tourist posted it on January 5.



The writer claimed she was cheated by bogus policemen and unlicensed drivers, and visited the fake terracotta warriors when she visited Xi'an in 2016.



"The pit for the fake 'terracotta warriors' is really small. They (the swindlers) made some warriors themselves and let others visit," wrote the visitor.



Also, zhenguan, a local we-media in Xi'an, posted an article following the visitor's expose, explaining how to find the real terracotta warriors. This article also attracted wide attention.



The report said zhenguan's article was also viewed by Wang Yongkang, Party chief of Xi'an, said on Sunday that "the terracotta warriors are famous both in China and abroad. However, I saw an online article telling people how to find the real terracotta warriors, which is very disappointing……I feel sorry for Xi'an visitors," said the report.



The Museum of the Terracotta Warriors and Horses of Qin Shihuang said the terracotta army protects Emperor Qin Shihuang, founder of the Qin Dynasty (221-206 BC), in the afterlife. The site was first discovered by Xiyang village residents in 1974.



Three pits have been unearthed, estimated to contain over 7,000 figurines, 600 terracotta horses, over 100 chariots and hundreds of thousands of weapons.