Indian Border Security Force calls soldier's posting video on "bad food" as "misconduct"

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) constable Tej Bahadur Yadav posted 3 videos complaining the inadequate and tasteless food provided by the army on January 9th, indicating "corruption of the military". The videos have gone viral online. According to Indian medias, Indian military instantly responded by calling Yadav's action as a "misconduct" while disclosing a disciplinary record of Yadav on the 10th.



Yadav uploaded 3 videos showing the "bad food" served by the army to his Facebook page this Monday, complaining that without enough nutrition, many soldiers went to bed with empty stomach. Indicating corruption of the military, Yadav appealed to Prime Minister of India Modi to investigate the situation and urged netizens to share the video, which was widely shared online with an accumulated 9 million clicks till January 11th.



Indian Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh ordered an inquiry of Yadav's videos on Monday and only one day later, the Indian military, issued a statement, enumerating Yadav's past misdeeds, and alleged a violation of discipline of Yadav since he brought a cell phone with him on duty, which raised severe public concerns and questioning. Yadav's family and Indian medias called on third party to intervene and conduct independent investigations.

