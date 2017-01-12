Happy birthday:



Thorough research will reveal a major flaw in a business deal. Although this will throw a giant wrench in your plans, better to discover this now than somewhere down the line. Romance will be highlighted. Your lucky numbers: 1, 5, 7, 12, 16.

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



A solution to a difficult roadblock will present itself if you just walk away from the problem for a little while. Taking part in social activities will enable you to share your ideas with others. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



It's time for you to begin making some vacation plans. Taking a look at the world from a different perspective will reveal hidden treasures. This is a good time to go over your finances. ✭✭✭



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



An emergency may leave you with little to no extra time on your hands today, so try to ensure your schedule is flexible. Do not be afraid to ask some friends for help if you need to. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Financial matters should be your main focus today. Take some time out to go over your bills and budget and you are sure to find a way to save some money. Some good news is coming your way. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



You will be given an opportunity to show what you are made of today. A difficult situation that only you can handle will come across your desk. Personal relationships will play a big role in whether you succeed or not. ✭✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



If you take time out today to research investments you are bound to find something very promising. While you are making great progress with your plans for the future, you still have a long way to go before you can relax. ✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Time may move so slowly today that you feel like you're trapped in amber. You will be able to speed things up by trying out something you have never tried before. Blue will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Memories of the past may make it difficult to focus today. Instead of trying to repress these feelings, why not enjoy them instead? A trip down memory lane may be just what you need to reignite your passion for life. This is a good time to catch up on simple chores. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



You may find yourself in a battle you just can't win. However, that doesn't mean you should just give up. Sometimes doing all we can when the odds are against us is its own reward. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



You are about to experience some major fallout from a toxic relationship a close family member is caught up in. While you may want to help them out, there is not much you can do. Protecting yourself should be your priority. ✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Although love can be frustrating, if you hang in there long enough you will eventually find the right person for you. Fortune will favor the bold today. ✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Take pains to not let work cause you to ignore your significant other. While earning money is important, there's no point in doing so without your family. ✭✭✭