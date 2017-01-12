Xi urges judicial, law enforcement organs to better deal with risks, challenges

President Xi Jinping has urged all judicial and law enforcement agencies to improve their capabilities by innovating mechanisms and methods to better guard against and handle risks and challenges.



Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in an instruction presented to a central conference on political and legal work held in Beijing Thursday.



Xi hailed the agencies' contributions to national security and social stability, and the role they have played in social and economic development.



The president stressed that 2017 would be an important year for the Party and the state, and asked judicial and law enforcement agencies to make the protection of national political security, especially the security of the regime and system, their top priority.



Xi instructed the agencies to improve their prediction and early warning systems to ensure a safe and stable social environment for the 19th National Congress of the CPC, which is scheduled for the second half of this year.



Full commitment to judicial system reform is needed so that the quality, efficiency and credibility of judicial services continue to improve, Xi said.



All Party committees must focus on security and stability, Xi said adding that their work will help lead judicial and law enforcement development.



Xi's instructions were read out by Meng Jianzhu, head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee.



At the conference, attendees stressed that judicial and law enforcement agencies should make the best of modern technology to ensure security and stability, and they should address problems at the source.



The agencies should strive to raise the credibility of the judicial system, make the public feel safer and more satisfied, as well as create a sound social and legal environment for the building of an all-round moderately prosperous society, the attendees said.