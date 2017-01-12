China hopes Africa to boost confidence, unite to meet various challenges: Chinese FM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Wednesday that China hopes that countries in Africa will boost confidence, unite and work together to meet new challenges of various kinds.



Wang made the remarks in a joint interview with Chinese media as he was wrapping up his five-nation Africa visit, which took him to Madagascar, Zambia, Tanzania, the Republic of Congo, and Nigeria.



The current complexity in global politics and economics has brought many uncertainties to the peace and development of the African continent, as well as new opportunities, he said.



China has the desire and capacity to make new contributions to Africa's peace and development through deepening its cooperation with the continent, he said.



Meanwhile, Wang said that China will continue to stand together with developing countries, including its African partners, no matter China's level of development in the future.



This is because developing countries are the foundations of China's diplomacy, including those of Africa, he said, adding that China will continue to follow a tradition that its foreign minister pay his or her first visit to Africa every year.



The Chinese foreign minister also said that China is willing to explore new ways of upgrading China-Africa cooperation.



On his five-nation Africa visit, he said the visit achieved the expected goals of relaying the friendship, coordinating strategies, boosting confidence, and deepening cooperation.

