puzzle
ACROSS
1 Lawn invaders
6 More, to a senor
9 Old Indian honorific
14 Dullsville's atmosphere
15 Weary traveler's stopover
16 China piece
17 Pelted on Oct. 31
18 Calypso offshoot
19 Reason to nitpick?
20 Subtle bits of intimidation
23 Societal woes
24 Flight parts
25 "Ten Most Wanted" org.
28 "Acid" used in some trips
29 Conway or Allen
30 Dry as the desert
32 Baltimore gridder
34 Back muscles, for short
35 Had a ready-made excuse
41 "Bone" anagram
42 Emulates an angry bull
43 At volume 10, often
47 "I do," in weddings
48 Numbers person
51 "Just a ___" ("Hold on!")
52 Took a peek
54 Beaming look
55 Thing in some dreams
58 Overly pounded?
60 It stops if you raise your hand
61 Goes on a verbal tirade
62 Tree knots
63 Street sign abbr., sometimes
64 Specialized vocabulary
65 Atlas feature
66 "As to"
67 "God ___ you" (sneeze response)
DOWN
1 Cotton pest
2 Marx's manifesto co-author
3 Decorate with gold leaf
4 One-on-one fights
5 One of two in a game
6 Clocked incorrectly
7 Looped crosses
8 Well-beaten instruments
9 Enter a pool
10 What little things mean?
11 Munich soccer mom
12 "___ a Small World"
13 Hive builder
21 Control a car
22 Pitching stat
26 Sheet of matted cotton
27 Research facility (Abbr.)
29 Road coverage
31 Priests' robes
32 Tear apart
33 Christmas quaff
35 Animation sheets
36 Double reed instrument
37 Discount providers
38 Nervous time for turkeys
39 Gradually deteriorate
40 Do a seamy thing?
44 Like one's firstborn
45 Grassy layer
46 Work boot reinforcement
48 Shrink in fear
49 Painted ponies
50 Feelings of anxiety
53 Deceitful person
54 Twisted knot
56 Ireland, the Emerald ___
57 Typical Kuwaiti
58 ___-Wan Kenobi
59 Bakery item
solution