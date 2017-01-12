Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/1/12 17:48:39
puzzle

puzzle



ACROSS

  1 Lawn invaders

  6 More, to a senor

  9 Old Indian honorific

 14 Dullsville's atmosphere

 15 Weary traveler's stopover

 16 China piece

 17 Pelted on Oct. 31

 18 Calypso offshoot

 19 Reason to nitpick?

 20 Subtle bits of intimidation

 23 Societal woes

 24 Flight parts

 25 "Ten Most Wanted" org.

 28 "Acid" used in some trips

 29 Conway or Allen

 30 Dry as the desert

 32 Baltimore gridder

 34 Back muscles, for short

 35 Had a ready-made excuse

 41 "Bone" anagram

 42 Emulates an angry bull

 43 At volume 10, often

 47 "I do," in weddings

 48 Numbers person

 51 "Just a ___" ("Hold on!")

 52 Took a peek

 54 Beaming look

 55 Thing in some dreams

 58 Overly pounded?

 60 It stops if you raise your hand

 61 Goes on a verbal tirade

 62 Tree knots

 63 Street sign abbr., sometimes

 64 Specialized vocabulary

 65 Atlas feature

 66 "As to"

 67 "God ___ you" (sneeze response)

DOWN

  1 Cotton pest

  2 Marx's manifesto co-author

  3 Decorate with gold leaf

  4 One-on-one fights

  5 One of two in a game

  6 Clocked incorrectly

  7 Looped crosses

  8 Well-beaten instruments

  9 Enter a pool

 10 What little things mean?

 11 Munich soccer mom

 12 "___ a Small World"

 13 Hive builder

 21 Control a car

 22 Pitching stat

 26 Sheet of matted cotton

 27 Research facility (Abbr.)

 29 Road coverage

 31 Priests' robes

 32 Tear apart

 33 Christmas quaff

 35 Animation sheets

 36 Double reed instrument

 37 Discount providers

 38 Nervous time for turkeys

 39 Gradually deteriorate

 40 Do a seamy thing?

 44 Like one's firstborn

 45 Grassy layer

 46 Work boot reinforcement

 48 Shrink in fear

 49 Painted ponies

 50 Feelings of anxiety

 53 Deceitful person

 54 Twisted knot

 56 Ireland, the Emerald ___

 57 Typical Kuwaiti

 58 ___-Wan Kenobi

59 Bakery item

solution

solution



 



Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus