puzzle





ACROSS



1 Lawn invaders



6 More, to a senor



9 Old Indian honorific



14 Dullsville's atmosphere



15 Weary traveler's stopover



16 China piece



17 Pelted on Oct. 31



18 Calypso offshoot



19 Reason to nitpick?



20 Subtle bits of intimidation



23 Societal woes



24 Flight parts



25 "Ten Most Wanted" org.



28 "Acid" used in some trips



29 Conway or Allen



30 Dry as the desert



32 Baltimore gridder



34 Back muscles, for short



35 Had a ready-made excuse



41 "Bone" anagram



42 Emulates an angry bull



43 At volume 10, often



47 "I do," in weddings



48 Numbers person



51 "Just a ___" ("Hold on!")



52 Took a peek



54 Beaming look



55 Thing in some dreams



58 Overly pounded?



60 It stops if you raise your hand



61 Goes on a verbal tirade



62 Tree knots



63 Street sign abbr., sometimes



64 Specialized vocabulary



65 Atlas feature



66 "As to"



67 "God ___ you" (sneeze response)

DOWN



1 Cotton pest



2 Marx's manifesto co-author



3 Decorate with gold leaf



4 One-on-one fights



5 One of two in a game



6 Clocked incorrectly



7 Looped crosses



8 Well-beaten instruments



9 Enter a pool



10 What little things mean?



11 Munich soccer mom



12 "___ a Small World"



13 Hive builder



21 Control a car



22 Pitching stat



26 Sheet of matted cotton



27 Research facility (Abbr.)



29 Road coverage



31 Priests' robes



32 Tear apart



33 Christmas quaff



35 Animation sheets



36 Double reed instrument



37 Discount providers



38 Nervous time for turkeys



39 Gradually deteriorate



40 Do a seamy thing?



44 Like one's firstborn



45 Grassy layer



46 Work boot reinforcement



48 Shrink in fear



49 Painted ponies



50 Feelings of anxiety



53 Deceitful person



54 Twisted knot



56 Ireland, the Emerald ___



57 Typical Kuwaiti



58 ___-Wan Kenobi



59 Bakery item





solution





