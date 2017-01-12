Movie reviews backlash prompts creation of China's national online film and video critics committee

To handle the increasing challenges and criticisms from the Internet, the Chinese mainland's first national online film and video critics committee was established in Beijing on Wednesday, just weeks after a controversy over negative ratings on movie review websites.



Administered by the China Film Critics Association (CFCA), an organization under the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television, the newly established committee gathers 19 cultural experts and movie critics with the aim to improve film reviews in the Chinese mainland.



Zhang Yiwu, a professor of culture from Peking University, has been selected to serve as the committee's chairman, while Zhang Wei, deputy chairman of the CFCA, will be director general. The committee also published seven conventions that will be used as guidance, including "telling the truth," "respecting consumers' choices," "adherence to serious criticism - no flattery," "opposing cyber-bullying - avoid abusive language attacking film makers."



Last month, several films, including The Great Wall, directed by famous Chinese director Zhang Yimou and staring Hollywood star Matt Damon, were poorly reviewed by both critics and moviegoers. In The Great Wall's case, moviegoers heaped scorn on the film by posting negative reviews on Chinese media review site Douban and ticketing platform Maoyan.



Several domestic media outlets published a series of articles blaming film critics for the negative reaction, claiming reviewers had purposefully given the film poor reviews. These articles in turn triggered an even bigger backlash from ordinary moviegoers.



After the committee was announced, some experts and film fans expressed concern over the committee's future functions.



Chen Changye, a committee member, told the Global Times on Wednesday that "film criticism will definitively be based on facts and the sincere feelings of critics."



