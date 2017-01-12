Happy birthday:



Adventure awaits you this weekend. This will be the perfect time to call up your friends and arrange an activity you can all enjoy. You have a high chance of coming across a great deal if you head out shopping. Your lucky numbers: 4, 6, 9, 13, 15.

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Too much time spent on work-related activities will impact your relationship with family. The weekend is meant to be enjoyed, so go out there and have some fun. Your luck is about to improve when it comes to financial matters. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Although the weekend will start out challenging, everything will become much easier once you get into the swing of things. Taking time to involve yourself in artistic activities will help unlock your hidden creative potential. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Medical issues should be a major concern this weekend. If you wait too long, a simple issue may end up becoming something very serious. Lady Luck will be on your side when it comes to business ventures. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Keep on fighting and you will eventually prevail. A bright light will shine through the darkness when you feel you've reached your lowest point. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Laughter will bring you some much needed positive energy. Once your spirits are lifted, you will discover you are able to take on any challenge the weekend throws at you. Your financial luck is on the rise. ✭✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Surrounding yourself with positive individuals will make the weekend an enjoyable experience. Romance will be highlighted. This will be the perfect time to head out and meet someone new. ✭✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Your main focus this weekend should be on recharging your batteries. Next week will have you very busy, so you need to be in tiptop shape. A short overnight trip away from home may be exactly what the doctor ordered. ✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



How you approach the day will have a huge impact on how the weekend unfolds. Negativity will attract the same, while positivity and joy will bring out those same feelings in others. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Failure is unavoidable. However, do not look at it as something to regret, but as an opportunity to learn what to avoid in the future. If you take some time out this weekend to take care of some household chores, it will pay off great dividends in the days ahead. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Try doing something new this weekend. A change of pace will help bring a rush of positive energy into your life. Romance is in the stars. If you put yourself out there, you are sure to meet someone that interests you. ✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Do not be afraid to show others who you really are. If others can't handle it, then it's time to look elsewhere for new friends. You will cross paths with a financial opportunity. ✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Patience will see you through some difficult challenges this weekend. While the impatience of others cause them to give up, you will persevere. ✭✭✭✭



