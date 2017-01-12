puzzle
ACROSS
1 Bad thing to fall for
5 Buddies
9 Atrocious
14 Sha ___ of music
15 Landed on a branch
16 Young pig (Var.)
17 Not that much
18 Thompson of films
19 Was the father to
20 Shop talk for sewer workers?
23 Steam open
24 Scenic views
27 Discreet and diplomatic
31 Eggs, to a scientist
32 You, once
35 Protective seed coat
36 ___ out a living (barely gets by)
37 What the PR rep wanted to do with Hamilton and Graham Bell
40 Type of rage with an apostrophe
41 Unit in physics class
42 Electrically charged particles
43 When showers are abundant (abbr.)
44 Type of ballroom dance
46 Wise old counselor to the Greeks at Troy
48 Twist in agony
53 What texted bits of gibberish are?
57 Special Forces headwear
59 Thomas who founded Wendy's
60 Kristofferson of music
61 Clear a blackboard
62 Abridge or add to
63 Fish-eating sea bird
64 Clothesline alternative
65 Untouchable Eliot
66 Symbols of poverty
DOWN
1 Big, messy mix-up
2 Small house in the woods
3 Blue dyes obtained from plants
4 Photo option
5 Spanish seafood dish
6 ___ mater
7 Trace the shape of
8 Deer fellow?
9 Attack with vigor
10 Supporters of the American Revolution
11 Sign of something to come
12 Salt Lake City player
13 Was a guide
21 Detested
22 Soft palate attachment
25 Declares with confidence
26 Feisty backtalk
28 Flower section
29 River through Nottingham
30 Chip and Joanna Gaines' show, "___ Upper"
32 Figure of speech
33 Bun topping?
34 Conclude
36 Old name for Tokyo
37 Source of dietary fiber in cereals
38 Enhance with decorations
39 Prefix with "glycerine"
44 Bottom-of-the-page insert
45 Babies that give a hoot
47 Those right here
49 Comic book artist
50 ___ firma
51 Making haste (var.)
52 What you'll find a lot of in Mississippi
54 Garden featured in Genesis
55 Uttered, as a farewell
56 Big rental car agency
57 Where many retire
58 Act human, proverbially
solution