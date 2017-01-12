Crossword

ACROSS

  1 Bad thing to fall for

  5 Buddies

  9 Atrocious

 14 Sha ___ of music

 15 Landed on a branch

 16 Young pig (Var.)

 17 Not that much

 18 Thompson of films

 19 Was the father to

 20 Shop talk for sewer workers?

 23 Steam open

 24 Scenic views

 27 Discreet and diplomatic

 31 Eggs, to a scientist

 32 You, once

 35 Protective seed coat

 36 ___ out a living (barely gets by)

 37 What the PR rep wanted to do with Hamilton and Graham Bell

 40 Type of rage with an apostrophe

 41 Unit in physics class

 42 Electrically charged particles

 43 When showers are abundant (abbr.)

 44 Type of ballroom dance

 46 Wise old counselor to the Greeks at Troy

 48 Twist in agony

 53 What texted bits of gibberish are?

 57 Special Forces headwear

 59 Thomas who founded Wendy's

 60 Kristofferson of music

 61 Clear a blackboard

 62 Abridge or add to

 63 Fish-eating sea bird

 64 Clothesline alternative

 65 Untouchable Eliot

 66 Symbols of poverty

DOWN

  1 Big, messy mix-up

  2 Small house in the woods

  3 Blue dyes obtained from plants

  4 Photo option

  5 Spanish seafood dish

  6 ___ mater

  7 Trace the shape of

  8 Deer fellow?

  9 Attack with vigor

 10 Supporters of the American Revolution

 11 Sign of something to come

 12 Salt Lake City player

 13 Was a guide

 21 Detested

 22 Soft palate attachment

 25 Declares with confidence

 26 Feisty backtalk

 28 Flower section

 29 River through Nottingham

 30 Chip and Joanna Gaines' show, "___ Upper"

 32 Figure of speech

 33 Bun topping?

 34 Conclude

 36 Old name for Tokyo

 37 Source of dietary fiber in cereals

 38 Enhance with decorations

 39 Prefix with "glycerine"

 44 Bottom-of-the-page insert

 45 Babies that give a hoot

 47 Those right here

 49 Comic book artist

 50 ___ firma

 51 Making haste (var.)

 52 What you'll find a lot of in Mississippi

 54 Garden featured in Genesis

 55 Uttered, as a farewell

 56 Big rental car agency

 57 Where many retire

 58 Act human, proverbially

