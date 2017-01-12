puzzle





ACROSS



1 Bad thing to fall for



5 Buddies



9 Atrocious



14 Sha ___ of music



15 Landed on a branch



16 Young pig (Var.)



17 Not that much



18 Thompson of films



19 Was the father to



20 Shop talk for sewer workers?



23 Steam open



24 Scenic views



27 Discreet and diplomatic



31 Eggs, to a scientist



32 You, once



35 Protective seed coat



36 ___ out a living (barely gets by)



37 What the PR rep wanted to do with Hamilton and Graham Bell



40 Type of rage with an apostrophe



41 Unit in physics class



42 Electrically charged particles



43 When showers are abundant (abbr.)



44 Type of ballroom dance



46 Wise old counselor to the Greeks at Troy



48 Twist in agony



53 What texted bits of gibberish are?



57 Special Forces headwear



59 Thomas who founded Wendy's



60 Kristofferson of music



61 Clear a blackboard



62 Abridge or add to



63 Fish-eating sea bird



64 Clothesline alternative



65 Untouchable Eliot



66 Symbols of poverty

DOWN



1 Big, messy mix-up



2 Small house in the woods



3 Blue dyes obtained from plants



4 Photo option



5 Spanish seafood dish



6 ___ mater



7 Trace the shape of



8 Deer fellow?



9 Attack with vigor



10 Supporters of the American Revolution



11 Sign of something to come



12 Salt Lake City player



13 Was a guide



21 Detested



22 Soft palate attachment



25 Declares with confidence



26 Feisty backtalk



28 Flower section



29 River through Nottingham



30 Chip and Joanna Gaines' show, "___ Upper"



32 Figure of speech



33 Bun topping?



34 Conclude



36 Old name for Tokyo



37 Source of dietary fiber in cereals



38 Enhance with decorations



39 Prefix with "glycerine"



44 Bottom-of-the-page insert



45 Babies that give a hoot



47 Those right here



49 Comic book artist



50 ___ firma



51 Making haste (var.)



52 What you'll find a lot of in Mississippi



54 Garden featured in Genesis



55 Uttered, as a farewell



56 Big rental car agency



57 Where many retire



58 Act human, proverbially





solution





