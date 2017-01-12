Shanghai selects its 10 best public toilets

Duolun Road Public Toilet and nine other toilets around the city won the title of Shanghai's 10 Best Public Toilets in Tourist Attractions of 2016 Wednesday, the Xinmin Evening News reported.



Following the country's campaign of building cleaner and more convenient public toilets, Shanghai has been improving such facilities and management.



From last year's World Toilet Day on November 19, the city invited residents to take photos of the best public toilets.



The public toilet on historic Duolun Road in Hongkou district ranked first for its sanitation and convenience. It offers stools, a baby station, a first-aid box and umbrellas.



Other prized local toilets include those at Zotter Chocolate Theatre, Shanghai Village's Giacomo Balla Restroom, Dongping National Forest Park, Oriental Land, Jinshanzui Fishing Village, Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden, Shanghai Zoo's Panda Section and Zhangjiabang Park in Pudong.





