Documentary on the life of billionaire Warren Buffett coming to HBO on January 30

"I like numbers," Warren Buffett says in an upcoming HBO documentary about his life. "It started before I could remember. It just felt good, working with numbers."



Success with numbers has helped the billionaire become one of the world's most admired investors and top philanthropists, despite spending most of his 86 years far from Wall Street in Omaha, Nebraska, where he has run Berkshire Hathaway Inc since 1965.



That life is now the subject of Becoming Warren Buffett, which is being previewed for journalists this week ahead of its January 30 airing on HBO.



Directed by Peter Kunhardt, whose film subjects have included Oprah Winfrey, the documentary was largely narrated by Buffett and contains interviews with people close to him, including his sisters, three children and Berkshire Vice Chairman Charlie Munger.



The film shows Buffett's preference for a buy-and-hold style of investing in "wonderful companies at fair prices," not fair companies at wonderful prices.



It also shows Buffett's ability to connect with ordinary people, including his driving himself to work from his normal-sized house, his distaste for vegetables, and his plain talk about markets and the world.

