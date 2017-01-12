Elevator maintenance technicians in shortage

Shanghai Municipal Bureau of Quality and Technical Supervision inspected 980 old escalators and elevators around the city in 2016, the Xinmin Evening News reported.



As of 2016, Shanghai had 220,000 escalators and lifts in operation, the most of any city in the world, yet many have been used for so long that they have potential safety risks.



Officers found that it is quite hard to upgrade pre-2000 machinery due to a lack of funds as well as a shortage of qualified technicians.



Qin Jiong, administrative director of the Shanghai Elevator Trade Association, told local media that Shanghai has 300 firms involved in maintaining and fixing elevators and escalators but experienced technicians are still in shortage.





