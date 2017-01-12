Learning Chinese

Illustration: Xia Qing





Movie lines

Trolls



魔发精灵



(mófà jīnɡlínɡ)

1. The Bergens didn't know how to sing, or dance, or even hug. They were the most miserable creatures in all the land.



博啃们不会唱歌,也不会跳舞,甚至不会拥抱。他们是世界上最悲惨的生物。



(bókěn men búhuì chànɡɡē, yě búhuì tiàowǔ, shènzhì búhuì yōnɡbào. tāmen shì shìjiè shànɡ zuì bēicǎn de shēnɡwù.)

2. I'll find the trolls and shove them down your ungrateful throats.



我会找到那些精灵,然后塞进你们忘恩负义的喉咙里。



(wǒ huì zhǎodào nàxiē jīnɡlínɡ, ránhòu sāijìn nǐmen wànɡ'ēn fùyì de hóulónɡ lǐ.)

3. Good. I was worried we weren't projecting enough.



那就好,我还担心我们影响范围不够大呢。



(nà jiù hǎo, wǒ hái dānxīn wǒmen yǐnɡxiǎnɡ fànwéi bù ɡòu dà ne.)

4. Are you sure you wanna invite this party pooper to poop on your party?



你确定你想邀请这个派对扫兴专业户去扫兴吗？



(nǐ quèdìnɡ nǐ xiǎnɡ yāoqǐnɡ zhèɡè pàiduì sǎoxìnɡ zhuānyè hù qù sǎoxìnɡ ma?)

5. True happiness is a lot closer than you think. It's right here.



真正的幸福比你想象得更触手可及。它就在这里。



(zhēnzhènɡ de xìnɡfú bǐnǐ xiǎnɡxiànɡ de ɡènɡ chùshǒu kějí. tā jiùzài zhèlǐ.)