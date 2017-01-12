Shanghai university student assault should be police matter

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT

The temptation to point to an ugly recent incident at the Shanghai University of Sport as an explanation for the weakness of civil society in China is compelling, but ultimately must be rejected. Media has been abuzz with reports about a violent confrontation between two students stemming from a classroom debate. Compounding matters were the spread of a video clip capturing the attack, wherein the male student beats and kicks his female classmate over a simple academic argument.



The police was not asked to get involved, and university has not yet conducted its own internal disciplinary proceedings, so the facts are still fuzzy. Nevertheless, the institution has come under heavy criticism for appearing to treat the male perpetrator, a legal adult, with extreme leniency disproportionate to the severity of his assault. As such, the online community is calling for blood.



In their rush to judgment, though, the female victim also risks possibly being treated unfairly by her school due to all the unwanted publicity. The irony that this indignity may have been the result of a public loss of face by her assailant and that her school, fearing its own reputation, may double-down on such treatment, will not serve to ease her suffering in any way.



I can tell you, however, that this isn't just a Chinese thing; such incidents happen at universities all over the world more often than anyone cares to admit. Esteemed and extremely well-endowed Western universities, especially name-brand American schools, have very poor records for dealing with student-on-student violence and rape. This should not be surprising to us, though, as their only mandate is education and academic issues.



University administrators who once led quiet ivory tower lifestyles, interrupted only by the occasional plagiarism case or odd drunken fraternity escapade, are now overwhelmed with cry-wolf sexual harassment claims, identity politics, demands for safe spaces and even full blown race-riots that they are simply unprepared to deal with.



Having sat on such administrative tribunals before, I am personally aware of the sometimes twisted institutional logic that begins to seep into campus life when a case like this unfold. Universities are extremely averse to publicity; straight-up secrecy often trumps the welfare of students. I have no doubt that there are some university administrators who care deeply for their students and want to see justice served. But experience also tells me that, in the case of the Shanghai University of Sport assault, reputational integrity is at stake; that female student will indubitably be pressured into a low-profile settlement.



Perhaps it will be of no solace to her and all the other outraged female students, but I also suspect that somewhere in Shanghai a promising young male grad student along with his parents are now staring at the shattered ruins of his future. Once that young man gets "human flesh searched" by his peers and his identity (and incriminating video) permanently exposed online, he will wonder what deep evil raised itself out of his subconscious and lowered a red mist of rage over his eyes while he beat that helpless girl.



How much of that remorse is directed toward the victim herself will determine her acceptance or rejection of his and the school's apology. Certainly the double-edged sword of media attention will cut equally sharply across the future scholastic career of that young man, if he is even allowed to continue his studies at school.



But lest we forget, it was the girl's trust in her professor that led to this entire debacle in the first place, as the professor, concerned about his own reputation, encouraged her NOT to go to the police but instead handle it herself. This however doesn't negate her rights to seek legal recourse later.



The university's duty is to make sure that safety and well-being of its students are paramount to "face" and reputation, and that their charges have unfettered recourse to the relevant authorities. The school should thus conclude its internal disciplinary proceedings, punish the male student according to established policy and then turn over all evidence to the police, just like any other violent crime.



The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times.