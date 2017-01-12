Germans cheer new landmark as Hamburg concert hall opens

The Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, Germany Photo: IC

Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie concert hall opened on Wednesday, delivering one of Germany's most prestigious 21st century cultural projects - albeit some seven years late and busting its budget.The new landmark, with a red-brick base and glass structure on top, curved windows and a roof that resembles the crest of a wave, is built on a 1960s warehouse.Overlooking Hamburg harbor, it evokes a ship floating on water and is part of a development that uses old warehouses to create residential and office space in Germany's biggest port.The Hanseatic trading port of Hamburg, now a media hub with chic shopping arcades as well as its red light district around the Reeperbahn, hopes the hall will help draw in tourists.Architects Herzog & de Meuron have called the Elbphilharmonie a city in itself, with restaurants, a hotel and a 37 meter-high plaza between the brick and glass layers open to the public, offering a panorama of the city.The cost to the city was put at about 75 million euros ($80 million) back in 2003 but has ballooned to some 790 million euros due in part to delays and legal disputes.