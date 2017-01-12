New York remains the sanctuary city

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT
Once I was called to help an editor of New York magazine. She wanted me to find and interview an undocumented Chinese immigrant for the magazine's year-end edition themed "The Reasons We Love New York." That was 2007. The magazine listed 31 quirky reasons to love the city. Some of them, when re-read today, can make you sigh about the irony of life.
For example, one of the reasons listed was "Because Philip Seymour Hoffman." That was a good year for the talented actor as three movies he starred in were released one after another. He was quoted in the magazine as saying "everyone's life is grotesque if you look close enough. I don't shy away from that side." Now he has been dead for almost three years from a drug overdose.
Another reason was "Because after the years we've spent on the margins of American politics, New York could actually hit the 2008 Election Trifecta." The magazine was fantasizing a presidential election contest between three New Yorkers - Hillary Clinton and former mayor Rudy Giuliani and the then mayor Michael Bloomberg.
Well, we have just had a presidential election between two New Yorkers, Clinton and Donald Trump
. Many New Yorkers were none too pleased with Trump's victory.
In the year-end issue in 2016, the magazine again offered reasons to love the city, this time, 47 of them. Many of these are related to Trump, for example, "Because We Know Where Trump Lives," and "Because One Upper West Side Apartment Complex Evicted His Logo." Different celebrities were in focus, for example, "Because Bill Cunningham Saw It All," in a piece that paid homage to the legendary photographer who died last year.
Some feel like sequels from the 2007 issue. For example, "Because the head of the Department of Transportation is a cycling radical" was a reason in 2007 when the city's then new transportation commissioner Janette Sadik-Khan was pushing hard to pave the way for bikes in the city. And in 2016 "Because Citi Bike HQ has a Wall of Fame, with many Leos," boasting the three times Leonardo DiCaprio was caught by photographers when he patronized CitiBike, the city's now popular bike rental program.
For good or bad, almost a decade has passed, and it's not a surprise that things have changed. But the reason I contributed in 2007, "Because we proudly harbor illegal immigrants," was still on the list in 2016 with only slightly different wording: "Because New York would never dream of building a wall."
The 2007 edition shed light on five undocumented immigrants happily living in this city. The 2016 edition photographed dozens of immigrants with various statuses. The 2007 segment said: "Go ahead, call us a sanctuary city. We take it as a compliment." The 2016 segment said: "That ours is a sanctuary city - arguably, the sanctuary city - shouldn't be surprising. After all, for 130 years we've displayed, in the New York Harbor, the most iconic symbol of welcome in the world."
The then mayor Bloomberg issued an executive order banning city agencies from cooperating with federal immigration law enforcement. And the present, Mayor Bill de Blasio launched a program called IDNYC that offers an ID card to every New Yorker 14 years or older regardless of their immigration status.
It is not easy to be a sanctuary city. And it will be harder over the next four years. The federal government is getting ready to punish the sanctuary cities by slashing their funding. The IDNYC responded by saying it would destroy application documents to the program in order to protect undocumented immigrants but it has been sued by some Republican lawmakers citing security issues.
But despite the ongoing lawsuit, the city announced IDNYC application will be free and from the New Year, the city no longer keeps the application documents from new applicants.
New York is for sure going to pay a price for being a sanctuary city. A Trump White House doesn't forget and every New Yorker may have to share a bit of the burden. But it's worth it.
The person I interviewed in 2007 was a cook from Fujian Province. I am sure he was not the only undocumented cook in New York. He may not have had immigration status, but he brought good and inexpensive meals to my table. That is definitely a reason for me to love New York.The author is a New York-based journalist. rong_xiaoqing@hotmail.com