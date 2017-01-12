China eyes ocean renewable energy development

China's maritime authority has issued a five-year plan on developing ocean renewable energy, stipulating measures to develop relevant technology and utilize island renewable energy.



The plan, issued by the State Oceanic Administration and made public on Thursday, said efforts will be made to promote the application of marine renewable energy and make better use of island renewable energy by carrying out evaluations and developing technology and equipment.



The plan also said basic research and innovations in key technology related to marine renewable energy will be encouraged.



The foundation for ocean energy development will be reinforced, and resource assessment and building of public service platforms in the South China Sea and island regions will be the focus, according to the plan.



The plan also mentioned opening-up and international cooperation measures in relevant fields.



According to the plan, ocean renewable energy includes energy generated from sea tides, waves, temperature differences and biomass.

