"I saw a child crying 'help my grandma!'"Portions of a four-story building in Yangpu district collapsed Wednesday night, leaving four people injured, reported the Xinmin Evening News. A man who didn't notice a gas leak lit sandalwood incense, which directly caused an explosion. A security guard stationed at an opposite building helped pull out an elderly woman from the debris. All 28 residents were evacuated from the old building which was constructed in the 1970s.