Street urchins of Shanghai







While millions of migrants working in Shanghai will be departing the city to return to their hometowns across the country to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year with their families and friends, on the cold streets of Shanghai homeless children will be begging like any other day of the year.At present there are at least 149 child beggars who have been sighted in Shanghai, according to an online user-updated map called "Street Urchin Map" run by Xu Jie, a representative of benefit enterprise House of Enlightened Needs and also a doctoral student at Fudan University.Xu and her doctoral supervisor professor Ding Min, recently initiated a new campaign named "Give One Minute to Child Beggars" that calls on citizens to spend just a moment every day to attend to these local street children.According to the campaign, concerned citizens can participate through three methods: standing with child beggars for one minute, apologizing to the child for one minute or taking a photo of the child's eyes and uploading the image onto the organization's website, where the nationwide map is hosted.The organization's intentions of the campaign is to compel citizens to show more respect toward child beggars. However, it has also stirred some controversy among experts and netizens, who decry its "superficiality."Such critics say donating food and clothing are far more vital to street urchins than spending time with them, which could impede their ability to solicit donations from passers-by.Yan Yan, a lawyer of Hiways Law Firm, shared with the Global Times her personal and professional perspectives."Were I to stand with a child beggar, he or she would firstly ask me for money. If I refused but continued to stand there, their adult guardian perhaps would intervene, which might lead to a conflict." Yan added that taking photos of homeless minors could do harm to their privacy protection.By contrast, supporters of the campaign emphasize that standing with an urchin for a minute is the minimum requirement to participate, with the overall aim being to encourage others to take notice and even join their cause.An anonymous Ifeng News user from Beijing wrote: "Standing with child beggars compared with trying to rescue them can easily attract people's participation."

At present there are at least 149 child beggars who have been sighted in Shanghai, according to the online user-updated map Street Urchin Map. Photos: CFP

Xu and Ding have paid close attention to child beggars in China for over two years. They discovered that there are in fact large numbers of child beggars under the age of 14 all across the nation while they co-wrote the book, The Chinese Way, which was published by Routledge in 2014.In Xu's eyes, Chinese street urchins are often discriminated against or treated with indifference by citizens and local governments."These children grow up in an atmosphere of unfairness, feeling neglected and unloved. They will thus likewise grow up with no compassion for human life and may even want to take their revenge on society when they become adults," said Xu.Xu and her team constructed the Street Urchin Map ( www.hen103.org ) to monitor child beggar sightings in every province.The figures are based on user submissions along with relevant reports from mainstream Chinese media. Details about each minor, along with photos or videos, if any, can be viewed by clicking the icons.Zhang Fulin, a 25-year-old volunteer from Dignified Children, one of House of Enlightened Needs' programs, recently encountered a 10-year-old boy begging alone on metro Line 3 of Shanghai."He kept his head down and shook a money box without a word. Nobody cared about him," Zhang said. She took a video of him for uploading onto the Street Urchin Map to make authorities or charitable organizations aware of the boy.According to media, a metro station manager at the People's Square surnamed Fei said that "at least a dozen homeless children a week are caught begging on the subway."Under the Law on the Protection of Minors and the Criminal Law, it is illegal to pressure, entice or organize minors to beg, including their legal guardian.However, Yan told the Global Times that the reality of enforcing this law is quite complicated."Only a small number of child beggars were abducted by gangs," Yan said about the common belief that street urchins are being controlled by criminals. "In fact, most child beggars are accompanied by their own parents or 'rented' to other adult beggars with their parents' full permission."

A screen-grab of Street Urchin Map, an online user-updated map that indicates the number of often-sighted child beggars in major cities and areas of China Photo: Courtesy of House of Enlightened Needs