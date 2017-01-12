New services, deals

Airbus



Airbus said on Wednesday that its commercial aircraft deliveries rose for the 14th straight year in 2016, reaching a new company record of 688 aircraft delivered to 82 customers.



Deliveries were more than 8 percent higher than the previous record of 635, set in 2015. These comprised 545 single-aisle A320s, including 68 A320neos, 66 A330s, 49 A350 XWBs and 28 A380s. More than 40 percent of the single-aisle deliveries larger A321 models.



In 2016, Airbus won 731 net orders from 51 customers, of which eight were new. These included 607 single-aisle and 124 wide-body aircraft. At the end of 2016, the aircraft makers overall backlog stood at 6,874 aircraft, valued at $1.01 trillion at list prices.



Hainan Airlines



Hainan Airlines announced on Friday that it came in third in the latest Airline Safety Ranking in 2016, up from fifth place in 2015. It was the fifth consecutive year that the airline has been in the top 10.



Hainan Airlines had logged more than 5 million hours of safe flights as of December 2015.

