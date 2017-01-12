China Eastern unveils flagship lounge in Beijing

China Eastern Airlines Co opened a flagship lounge in Beijing on Thursday, the second domestic flagship lounge for the carrier after the one in Shanghai, showing its efforts to boost the quality of service in the capital city.



With an area of 2,742 square meters, the lounge is now the biggest VIP lounge in Terminal 2 of Beijing Capital International Airport (BCIA). It is capable of hosting 430 passengers at once.



In November 2016, SkyTeam, the global airline alliance, said that it would open a lounge in BCIA's ­Terminal 2.



SkyTeam members, including China Eastern Airlines, are expected to move into the new airport in Beijing in 2019.



Li Ou, vice general manager of the Beijing branch in China Eastern, told the Global Times that there is still a six-year gap until the move, but the new lounge can still show the carrier's resolve to improve the quality of service.



After the completion of the new airport in 2019, the airlines will still have four years to transfer to it.





