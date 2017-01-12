Chinese BL novels are attracting foreigners with their complex, multi-layered storylines and relatable underlying themes

Many foreigners enjoy reading Chinese BL novels because of their multi-layered content and the mature community which includes various websites and forums. Photo: IC

Monica Brown, a 27-year-old American who works in the financial industry in California, spent several hours glued to her chair, without even getting up for a drink or to use the bathroom, when she started to read Cold Sands, a popular boys' love (BL) online novel.



Once she started reading, she was completely immersed in the story. She slept no more than four hours for three days in a row, finishing almost 20 chapters.



She truly felt for the two heroes, one being a low-ranking deputy general and the other a prince. She even found herself shedding a few tears when the characters were experiencing hard times.



"As soon as I started reading, I was hooked by the way the characters were developed and how the stories were told," she said.



As a longtime fan of novels from the BL genre, she originally began as a fan of American BL novels. However, with the help of online translations, she recently found their Chinese counterparts could be even more intriguing.



Compared with similar American novels, Chinese BL novels are more enjoyable to her because she finds the American novels relatively realistic. She finds Chinese novels, largely set in unrealistic fantasies, always leave her surprised and excited.



Brown is among the many foreigners who enjoy reading online Chinese BL novels. There are many foreign fans of the genre on bltranslation.blogspot.sg, a website especially dedicated to promote Chinese BL works through translation.



The foreign readers not only follow the latest updates of the translations, but also actively involve themselves in the discussions concerning the characters and the plot. The reasons why many foreigners fall for the BL genre lie in its multi-layered content and mature community. However, there exist some challenges for Chinese BL works in finding popularity overseas.





There exist some lingual and cultural challenges for Chinese BL literary works to enter the Western market. Photos: IC, courtesy of Stanley Zhang

Multifaceted



Brown had finished several Chinese BL novels and she attributed her interest to the multiple layers of content. She found out that the focus of a large number of them is not only about romance, which makes the story richer and more appealing.



She used Cold Sands, one of her favorites, as an example. Throughout reading the story, while she was deeply moved by the love story between the two heroes, she also learned about the art of war when Han Xin, one of the heroes and a deputy general, was attempting to save as many of his soldiers as possible.



She noted that she was also impressed with the way the two heroes were transformed by each other and how they helped the other see hidden parts of their personalities.



"It is much more than a story of two men falling in love; it is a story of humans," she said. "What happens to the two heroes could happen to anyone, and I could easily associate myself with the story."



She explained that Han used to be a person who never gave a care in the world and the other hero, Murong Yu used to be very confident and consider himself unbeatable. However, Murong found himself unable to destroy determined Han, and Han started to sense some feelings as he warmed up to Murong.



She went through a similar self-realization process when she met her boyfriend. She used to be introverted and taciturn, but after they started dating, she was surprised to realize that she could be a very fun person who became comfortable telling a chain of jokes.



She added that compared with their American counterparts, most Chinese BL novels put less emphasis on sex. Although the heroes are physically attractive, there are fewer blatant, scorching sex scenes, which are commonly seen in the majority of popular American BL romance novels.



She knew that for many people, BL romance novels are associated with pornography, but she prefers fewer sexual undertones and looked more for character dynamics in the works.



Language perks



Penelope Smith, a 31-year-old Canadian who works in the education industry in Toronto, became a fan of Chinese BL novels around half a year ago, and a major reason the genre appealed to her was the language.



She was introduced to BL romance novels that were originally written in English, but she failed to remain interested after finishing the first few chapters, because she could not acquire the emotional satisfaction she was looking for.



She noticed that compared with Chinese, English is a more logical language and thus more suitable for academic essays than literary works which require more "telling" of the emotions.



However, having a strong interest in Chinese and having learned Putonghua for a couple of years, she had an easier time immersing herself in Chinese BL stories.



"Since Chinese is a "telling" language, more of the character's innermost thoughts are seen, which makes me care for the characters and unable to stop wondering what will happen next," she said.



She admitted that the reason she could appreciate the lingual strengths was that she knew the language and for those who could not read Chinese, they were not able to understand the charm of the expressions.



However, she said when reading the English translations of the Chinese BL works, she found them more expressive than the BL romance novels originally written in English.



"The English translations' expressiveness may owe it to the source language," she said.



Mature community



Smith said another strength of Chinese BL novels lies in the active community where she managed to quickly and easily find new works via various BL-themed forums on the Internet.



According to her, there is a group called Chinese yaoi fans, followers of the genre of BL romance works, on aarinfantasy.com where people share their thoughts on the characters and stories concerning the Chinese BL novels they like.



Moreover, she could often feast herself with lists of newly finished translations of the popular BL works, which were updated every few days on bltranslation.blogspot.sg. Members could request translations of certain novels, post their thoughts or recommendations, interact with each other under each chapter and even upload their own original translations.



She noticed that there are more and more BL audio dramas initiated and voiced by fans.



"Audio dramas are a new form of BL novels," she said. "They are not only the product of fans' interest and passion, but also a lure, which may attract more people."



Backstage heroes



Stanley Zhang, a Canadian who started translating Chinese BL novels into English in 2013, is among the many that enjoy reading works of the genre and promoting them to overseas markets.



As the founder and a main operator of bltranslation.blogspot.sg, he translated Chinese BL novels out of interest. He noticed that Japanese manga had gained huge success in Western countries, so he wanted to make an effort to help China's BL genre reach people outside of the country.



"Compared with Japanese manga, which relies more on pictures to express meaning, Chinese novels depend on words, which creates more space for the readers' imagination," he said.



He prefers to translate works that are more realistic within a certain period of history and a specific place, because they are more likely to attract the readers who are interested in Chinese culture.



He noted that a big difference between Chinese BL novels and their Western counterparts is that most of the former are written by female authors for female readers, while for the latter, the target audience is usually gay readers, which makes Western works of the genre more aware and respectful of sensitive issues.



"Also, what characters think, say and do are more like what happens in real life," he said.



He conceded that a main challenge for sharing Chinese works of the genre is Westerners' fixed perception of Chinese culture.



"When they think of China, the things that generally pop in their head are Westernized Chinese food and kungfu; few of them have BL novels in their minds," he said.



However, he noticed that Japanese manga has been well received in Western markets as it constantly appears on TV.



"People's familiarization with Japanese manga culture makes it easier for them to accept works of the genre," he said.



He said another challenge is that fewer English-speaking people can learn Chinese well enough to translate literary works, compared with those who can master Japanese, which makes the pool for the available translators smaller.



However, he remains optimistic for the future of Chinese BL works among Western readers.



"As more stories get translated to English, it is likely that more Westerners will read and like the works," he said. "And then, they will probably draw more and more Western readers."



Brown is envious of the Westerners who are able to read Chinese because she has to rely on translations to get access to Chinese BL novels. However, there are not a lot of translations available in the English speaking community.



"I'm dying to explore more of the Chinese BL genre, but I cannot due to language barriers," she said. "I hope there will be more works translated, and I cannot wait to discover my next favorite novel."



