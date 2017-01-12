US president-to-be should cooperate with emerging economies to boost job market

US President-elect Donald Trump met Jack Ma, Alibaba's executive chairman, on Monday to discuss plans for creating "one million" jobs in the US. In late December, Trump claimed another victory - telecommunications group Sprint Corp will "create or bring back to America" 5,000 jobs.



"I want the next generation of production and innovation to happen right here, in our great homeland: America - creating wealth and jobs for American workers," Trump said in a YouTube video days after his election.



The president-elect appears to be working hard to fulfill his pledge to create jobs, but whether his efforts will be paid back is still to be seen.



In the era of globalization, the movement of the manufacturing industry from developed countries to emerging economies is an irreversible trend. It is impossible for Trump to bring US manufacturing back to prosperity. This is a self-evident fact.



Take Apple devices. While China, with favorable conditions and a large number of blue-collar laborers, is one of the largest producers of iPhones, the technological gadgets have few factories in the US due to a lack of support facilities. Relying on manufacturing to solve unemployment is a tough task for the next president.



The US should expand its job market beyond the traditional industries. It is of vital importance that the president-elect, with an isolationist tendency, shifts away from a zero-sum mentality and learns to adapt to the new trend. Anti-globalization is not a solution to unemployment. The US will have to reform its industrial structures, developmental concepts and economic patterns to address the problems it is now facing.



Cooperation with emerging economies like China is a must in creating jobs. Pledging to quit the Trans-Pacific Partnership deal on his first day in the White House, the president-elect is exploring the likelihood and prospects of bilateral free trade agreements with his partners.



The bilateral investment treaty (BIT) between the US and China has been in the works for eight years. If passed, the deal, regarded as the cornerstone of their bilateral economic relationship, would give Chinese and US investments better access to each other's markets and is an important means to boost the job market in the US.



However, Washington still seems to be reluctant to open its market to Chinese investments. It is not news that China's telecommunications firm Huawei, which had struggled to gain entrance to the US for years, is repeatedly blocked from bidding on projects to partner with or purchase its US counterparts. Washington's reluctance to accept Chinese enterprises will only make the situation worse. More efforts should be devoted to facilitating the BIT negotiations.



Sino-US capacity cooperation is of vital importance as well. The One Belt and One Road initiative, which China proposed, can aid in connectivity and thus bring more jobs to the US. The White House is also advised to play a more active role in the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. Jointly exploring third-party market and developing maritime economy with China is another opportunity for the US to lower the unemployment rate.



Apart from cooperation with emerging economies, Trump should properly address domestic issues to boost employment. At present, the US has devoted a large amount of effort to encouraging technological innovation. Offering small- and medium-sized technological enterprises more favorable conditions can help them attract more employees.



It is worth noting that while the US has an advanced transportation network, its logistics enterprises are pale in comparison. Trump can put more effort in developing the US logistics industry to create more jobs. As blue-collar workers constitute the majority of the unemployed in the US, Trump also can consider building some low-end factories that can cater to the needs of local communities to boost employment.



Trump has attached great importance to creating jobs, but this shouldn't be done at the expense of other countries' economic development. Trade protectionism will only result in a loss for all.



Therefore, cooperation is the only solution in the era of globalization. The US under Trump should be more open-minded and explore new methods to improve employment.



The author is a senior fellow of international relations at the Renmin University of China. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn