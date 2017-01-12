Stressed porn censor fired for workers’ comp claim

A man paid to police for porn on a live-streaming platform said he fired after filing a workers' comp claim for stress-related health problems.



It wasn't long into his new job flagging for pornographic content on Meirenzhibo that Ah Hao (pseudonym) said he started having health issues.



"Every night I have to deal with at least thousand pornographic live-streams," the 20 year old told Guangdong TV.



"If we fail to shut them down within 30 seconds, we get a warning," he said.



The stress mounted. Ah Hao was soon diagnosed with a nonalcoholic fatty liver, a condition where the liver has difficulty breaking down fats. "Most of my salary has gone to the medical bills," Ah Hao said.



After requesting to be compensated, Ah Hao claimed the company's human resources department refused, saying that they were not responsible for his weak health.



Law experts said that he may not have a case. "Compensation for psychological and mental anguish are not currently covered in the law," lawyer Yang Junfeng told Guangdong TV.



Nanfang TVS





