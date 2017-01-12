Students assigned to push school on social media as homework

A university in Sichuan Province provoked protest among students after assigning them to advertise their colleges on social media over their winter holiday or face a failing grade.



Students at the University for Science and Technology Sichuan's (USTS) were asked to like and share no less than 100 posts on the school's official Sina Weibo and WeChat platforms.



The students, who must complete the assignment by February 17, were less than enthused about doing PR work for the school during their Spring Festival holiday.



According to a one USTS employee, the contested homework was assigned by ranking administrators. "The school leadership probably thought it would be a good exercise for students," said the employee.



However when contacted, USTS administrators claimed no knowledge of the assignment.



thepaper.cn

