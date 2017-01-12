US lists bee as endangered species

The US placed a bee on the endangered species list for the first time, after the rusty patched bumblebee's population declined sharply due to pesticides, disease and climate change, officials said.



These once common bumblebees are now "balancing precariously on the brink of extinction," said a statement from the US Fish and Wildlife Service on Wednesday.



"Abundance of the rusty patched bumble bee has plummeted by 87 percent, leaving small, scattered populations in 13 states and one province," down from 28 states in the 1990s.



Experts say the bees are important because they pollinate important crops such as tomatoes, cranberries and peppers across the US, as well as parts of Canada.



Their decline is likely due to a combination of factors: loss of habitat, disease and parasites, use of pesticides, climate change and extremely small population size.



Their endangered status signifies that they "are in danger of becoming extinct throughout all or a portion of their range," said the FWS.





