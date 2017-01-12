DOBE launches WE”ART100 in Beijing

Photo: Courtesy of DOBE Group

An artistic activity themed WE"ART 100 was launched in Beijing on January 10.Organized by the DOBE Group, a leading company in the Chinese cultural and creative industry, WE"ART 100 will assemble 100 artists in different fields to present their understanding of the relationship between nature, space and people.The project aims to inspire people to seek the origin of art, which is natural and pure.Chen Hong, the deputy president and design director of DOBE Group, said they intend to launch the activity in different cities across the country."WE is one of the subsidiary brands of DOBE Group," said Chen. "Every WE creative park project is the result of our desire to bring creativity to new spaces."It has been over 12 years since DOBE entered the creative park sector, and throughout the years, the company has built over 50 cultural and creative parks in China, Europe and the US.The artists also presented many of their works at the launch. The WE-themed artworks will be showcased in the "art box" exhibition room at the DOBE Group branch near Temple of Heaven in Beijing throughout 2017.