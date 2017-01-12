First ever China Venture and Investment Forum opens

Guests during a group discussion at the forum on January 8 Photo: Courtesy of Wang Haotian

To foster ideas and bring greater know-how to China's growing start-up sector, the Beijing Venture and Innovation Association and the Center for Science and Technology Communication of the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST) jointly launched the first China Venture and Investment Forum at Renmin University of China (RUC) on January 8. The forum discussed the future of venture capital investment in China. Experts, consultants, and representatives of the investment, insurance and banking sectors participated in the event.The vice president and secretary general of the Beijing Venture and Innovation Association Dai Lijuan gave a speech in which she introduced the capabilities, resources, and achievements of the association and what it has to offer the start-up and innovative industries in Beijing and elsewhere.The vice president of RUC, Hong Dayong, said in his speech that the association worked closely with the alumni association, Department of Enrollment and Career, and the Culture and Science Park of RUC to help establish a venture capital fund for the alumni as well as other stakeholders.Xiao Bing, the managing partner and the president of Fortune Capital; Zhu An, a partner at Deloitte; and Liu Jianhong, the chief content officer of LeTV attended the event and shared their insight on the development of start-up companies in China. Liu Manhong, the president of the Beijing Venture and Innovation Association and Xuan Ruiguo, the chairman of the board of directors of the China Automation Group also shared their thoughts at the event.