Marathons have become one of the most fast-growing sporting activities in China. According to a Chinese Athletic Association report, 328 registered marathons took place in China in 2016, an increase of 40.8 percent compared to the 134 marathons in 2015.Behind the scenes, bottled water suppliers China Resources C'estbon Beverage Co Ltd (China Resources C'estbon) was one of the most active marathon sponsors. The company sponsored 176 or more than half of the total number of marathons in 2016.In 2015, China Resources C'estbon sponsored 60 marathons in 37 cities, giving free bottled water to millions of marathon runners.In 2016, the company almost tripled its sponsorship. China Resources C'estbon also sponsored several of the international marathons that took place in Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen in Fujian Province, and Shenzhen in Guangdong Province. Its constant and strong support of marathons is a part of the company's strategy to provide safe, quality and healthy sports drinks to the public.However, China Resources C'estbon's relationship with marathons is not just about sponsorship. The company also encourages its staff to join the marathons as runners. By doing so, it wishes to cultivate a positive attitude toward leading a healthy lifestyle and being active among its employees and society in general.Its involvement in public outreach and its never-ending dedication to providing quality products have earned China Resources C'estbon remarkable growth in the Chinese market.According to statistics from Kantar Worldpanel, an international consumer research consultancy, China Resources C'estbon's consumers grew by 27 percent in 2016 compared to 2015, placing it among the top brands in the Chinese market for that year.More marathons will be organized throughout the country in 2017. The Chinese Athletic Association predicts that by 2020, there will be up to 800 marathons a year with tens of millions of runners.China Resources C'estbon remains committed to promoting healthy living and wholesome drinks through sponsorship.